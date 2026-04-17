Adolis Garcia And Phillies Take On Braves On April 17
Adolis Garcia and the Philadelphia Phillies will square off against the Atlanta Braves at Citizens Bank Park, on Friday, April 17 at 6:40 p.m. ET. Garcia has +390 odds to hit a home run as of Friday afternoon.
What It Means
Garcia is hitting for a .231 BA, .301 OBP and .385 SLG with a 27.4% strikeout rate and a 6.8% walk rate. His OPS is .686 and he has scored five runs. In 73 plate appearances, he has hit two home runs and driven in five runs. Garcia has recorded one steal on one attempt. He racked up two hits (going 2 for 4 with a double) in his last appearance against the Cubs.
Martin Perez gets the call to start for the Braves, his first of the season.
NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.