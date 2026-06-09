Adolis Garcia And Phillies Face Blue Jays On June 9

Garcia is hitting for a .200 BA, .274 OBP and .338 SLG with a 31.7% strikeout rate and a 7.9% walk rate. His OPS is .612 and he has scored 21 runs. In 252 plate appearances, he has hit seven home runs and driven in 21 runs. He notched a home run while going 1-for-4 in his last game against the Blue Jays.

The Blue Jays are sending Dylan Cease (3-3) to make his 12th start of the season. He is 3-3 with a 3.05 ERA and 92 strikeouts in 62 2/3 innings pitched.

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