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Adolis Garcia
Philadelphia Phillies

Adolis Garcia

Philadelphia Phillies • #53 RF

Adolis Garcia And Phillies Face Blue Jays On June 9

Adolis Garcia and the Philadelphia Phillies will square off against the Toronto Blue Jays at Rogers Centre, on Tuesday, June 9 at 7:07 p.m. ET. Garcia has +590 odds to hit a home run as of Tuesday afternoon.

What It Means

Garcia is hitting for a .200 BA, .274 OBP and .338 SLG with a 31.7% strikeout rate and a 7.9% walk rate. His OPS is .612 and he has scored 21 runs. In 252 plate appearances, he has hit seven home runs and driven in 21 runs. He notched a home run while going 1-for-4 in his last game against the Blue Jays.

The Blue Jays are sending Dylan Cease (3-3) to make his 12th start of the season. He is 3-3 with a 3.05 ERA and 92 strikeouts in 62 2/3 innings pitched.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
Adolis Garcia

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