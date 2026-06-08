Adolis Garcia And Phillies Take On Blue Jays On June 8

Garcia is hitting for a .199 BA, .274 OBP and .326 SLG with a 31.5% strikeout rate and an 8.1% walk rate. His OPS is .600 and he has scored 20 runs. In 248 plate appearances, he has hit six home runs and driven in 19 runs. He had a hitless showing in his most recent game (0 for 4) against the White Sox.

Patrick Corbin (2-2) takes the mound for the Blue Jays in his 12th start of the season. He's put together a 3.98 ERA in 54 1/3 innings pitched, with 37 strikeouts.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.