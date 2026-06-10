FanDuel ResearchSportsbookFantasyCasinoRacingFanDuel TVFree2Play

Explore World Cup

Explore NBA

Explore MLB

Explore NFL

Explore NHL

Explore FanDuel Promos

Explore Email Sign-Up

More

Logo
START YOUR OWN WINNING STREAK
Player Image
SportsBookLogo
Chevrons Texture
Adolis Garcia
Philadelphia Phillies

Adolis Garcia

Philadelphia Phillies • #53 RF

Adolis Garcia And Phillies Take On Blue Jays On June 10

Adolis Garcia and the Philadelphia Phillies will square off against the Toronto Blue Jays at Rogers Centre, on Wednesday, June 10 at 7:07 p.m. ET. Garcia has +490 odds to hit a home run as of Wednesday afternoon.

What It Means

Garcia is hitting for a .197 BA, .271 OBP and .333 SLG with a 32.5% strikeout rate and a 7.8% walk rate. His OPS is .604 and he has scored 21 runs. In 255 plate appearances, he has hit seven home runs and driven in 21 runs. He had a hitless showing in his last game (0 for 3) against the Blue Jays.

Max Scherzer (1-3) gets the starting nod for the Blue Jays in his sixth start of the season. He's put together a 9.64 ERA in 18 2/3 innings pitched, with 10 strikeouts.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
Adolis Garcia

MLBRecent MLB News

View All MLB News

Philadelphia PhilliesRecent Philadelphia Phillies Player News

View All Philadelphia Phillies Player News