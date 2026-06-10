Adolis Garcia And Phillies Take On Blue Jays On June 10
Adolis Garcia and the Philadelphia Phillies will square off against the Toronto Blue Jays at Rogers Centre, on Wednesday, June 10 at 7:07 p.m. ET. Garcia has +490 odds to hit a home run as of Wednesday afternoon.
What It Means
Garcia is hitting for a .197 BA, .271 OBP and .333 SLG with a 32.5% strikeout rate and a 7.8% walk rate. His OPS is .604 and he has scored 21 runs. In 255 plate appearances, he has hit seven home runs and driven in 21 runs. He had a hitless showing in his last game (0 for 3) against the Blue Jays.
Max Scherzer (1-3) gets the starting nod for the Blue Jays in his sixth start of the season. He's put together a 9.64 ERA in 18 2/3 innings pitched, with 10 strikeouts.
NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.