Adolis Garcia And Phillies Take On Blue Jays On June 10

Garcia is hitting for a .197 BA, .271 OBP and .333 SLG with a 32.5% strikeout rate and a 7.8% walk rate. His OPS is .604 and he has scored 21 runs. In 255 plate appearances, he has hit seven home runs and driven in 21 runs. He had a hitless showing in his last game (0 for 3) against the Blue Jays.

Max Scherzer (1-3) gets the starting nod for the Blue Jays in his sixth start of the season. He's put together a 9.64 ERA in 18 2/3 innings pitched, with 10 strikeouts.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.