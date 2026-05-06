Adolis Garcia And Phillies Square Off Against Athletics On May 6

Garcia is hitting for a .238 BA, .310 OBP and .365 SLG with a 25.4% strikeout rate and an 8.5% walk rate. His OPS is .675 and he has scored 10 runs. In 142 plate appearances, he has hit three home runs and driven in 12 runs. In his most recent game he had a hitless showing (0 for 3 with an RBI) against the Athletics.

Jeffrey Springs (3-2) takes the mound for the Athletics in his eighth start of the season. He has a 3.96 ERA in 38 2/3 innings pitched, with 35 strikeouts.

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