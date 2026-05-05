Adolis Garcia And Phillies Square Off Against Athletics On May 5

Garcia is hitting for a .244 BA, .314 OBP and .374 SLG with a 25.5% strikeout rate and an 8% walk rate. His OPS is .688 and he has scored 10 runs. In 137 plate appearances, he has hit three home runs and driven in 11 runs. In his most recent game, he had two hits (going 2 for 4) against the Marlins.

Luis Severino (2-2 with a 4.46 ERA and 40 strikeouts in 38 1/3 innings pitched) gets the start for the Athletics, his eighth of the season.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.