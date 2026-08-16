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Adley Rutschman
Boston Red Sox

Adley Rutschman

Boston Red Sox • #31 C

Adley Rutschman And Red Sox Face Pirates On Aug. 16

Adley Rutschman and the Boston Red Sox will square off against the Pittsburgh Pirates at PNC Park, on Sunday, Aug. 16 at 1:35 p.m. ET. Rutschman has +680 odds to hit a home run as of Sunday morning.

What It Means

Rutschman is hitting for a .241 BA, .328 OBP and .414 SLG with a 15.6% strikeout rate and an 11.3% walk rate. His OPS is .742 and he has scored 30 runs. In 302 plate appearances, he has hit eight home runs and driven in 47 runs. He had a hitless performance in his most recent game (0 for 3) against the Pirates.

Lake Bachar (1-2 with a 3.97 ERA and 68 strikeouts in 65 2/3 innings pitched) gets the start for the Pirates, his fifth of the season.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
Adley Rutschman

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