Adley Rutschman And Red Sox Face Pirates On Aug. 16

Rutschman is hitting for a .241 BA, .328 OBP and .414 SLG with a 15.6% strikeout rate and an 11.3% walk rate. His OPS is .742 and he has scored 30 runs. In 302 plate appearances, he has hit eight home runs and driven in 47 runs. He had a hitless performance in his most recent game (0 for 3) against the Pirates.

Lake Bachar (1-2 with a 3.97 ERA and 68 strikeouts in 65 2/3 innings pitched) gets the start for the Pirates, his fifth of the season.

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