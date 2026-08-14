Adley Rutschman And Red Sox Take On Pirates On Aug. 14

Rutschman is hitting for a .249 BA, .334 OBP and .427 SLG with a 14.3% strikeout rate and an 11.3% walk rate. His OPS is .761 and he has scored 30 runs. In 293 plate appearances, he has hit eight home runs and driven in 47 runs. In his most recent game he had a hitless performance (0 for 3) against the Blue Jays.

Bubba Chandler (5-8 with a 4.26 ERA and 103 strikeouts in 116 1/3 innings pitched) gets the start for the Pirates, his 23rd of the season.

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