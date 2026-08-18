Adley Rutschman And Red Sox Square Off Against Diamondbacks On Aug. 18

Rutschman is hitting for a .242 BA, .328 OBP and .413 SLG with a 15.8% strikeout rate and an 11.3% walk rate. His OPS is .741 and he has scored 31 runs. In 311 plate appearances, he has hit eight home runs and driven in 48 runs. He racked up two hits (going 2 for 5 with a double and an RBI) in his last appearance against the Diamondbacks.

The Diamondbacks are sending Merrill Kelly (8-10) out for his 23rd start of the season. He is 8-10 with a 5.11 ERA and 82 strikeouts in 125 2/3 innings pitched.

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