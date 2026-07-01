Adley Rutschman And Orioles Square Off Against White Sox On July 1

Rutschman is hitting for a .252 BA, .326 OBP and .451 SLG with a 14.4% strikeout rate and a 10.2% walk rate. His OPS is .778 and he has scored 27 runs. In 236 plate appearances, he has hit eight home runs and driven in 42 runs. In his previous game he had a hitless showing (0 for 2 with two RBIs) against the White Sox.

Noah Schultz makes the start for the White Sox, his ninth of the season. He is 2-4 with a 5.82 ERA and 33 strikeouts through 38 2/3 innings pitched.

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