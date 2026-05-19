Adley Rutschman And Orioles Play Rays On May 19

Rutschman is hitting for a .276 BA, .325 OBP and .534 SLG with a 16.7% strikeout rate and a 6.3% walk rate. His OPS is .860 and he has scored 16 runs. In 126 plate appearances, he has hit seven home runs and driven in 26 runs. He strung together two hits (going 2 for 4 with a home run and two RBIs) in his most recent game against the Rays.

The Rays are sending Griffin Jax (1-2) to make his fifth start of the season. He is 1-2 with a 3.91 ERA and 18 strikeouts in 23 2/3 innings pitched.

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