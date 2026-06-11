Adley Rutschman And Orioles Play Mariners On June 11

Rutschman is hitting for a .267 BA, .343 OBP and .489 SLG with a 13.7% strikeout rate and a 10.3% walk rate. His OPS is .832 and he has scored 25 runs. In 204 plate appearances, he has hit eight home runs and driven in 36 runs. He returns to action for the first time since June 7, when he went 1 for 4 against the Blue Jays.

Bryan Woo gets the start for the Mariners, his 14th of the season. He is 5-4 with a 3.74 ERA and 75 strikeouts through 77 2/3 innings pitched.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.