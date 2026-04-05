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Addison Barger
Toronto Blue Jays

Addison Barger

Toronto Blue Jays • #47 RF

Addison Barger And Blue Jays Square Off Against White Sox On April 5

Addison Barger and the Toronto Blue Jays will take on the Chicago White Sox at Rate Field, on Sunday, April 5 at 2:10 p.m. ET. Barger has +450 odds to hit a home run as of Sunday morning.

What It Means

Barger is hitting for a .063 BA, .200 OBP and .125 SLG with a 30% strikeout rate and a 15% walk rate. His OPS is .325 and he has scored one run. In 20 plate appearances, he has hit no home runs and driven in two runs. In his last appearance, he reached base in his only plate appearance against the White Sox.

Davis Martin (1-0) gets the start for the White Sox, his second of the season.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
Addison Barger

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