Addison Barger And Blue Jays Square Off Against White Sox On April 5

Barger is hitting for a .063 BA, .200 OBP and .125 SLG with a 30% strikeout rate and a 15% walk rate. His OPS is .325 and he has scored one run. In 20 plate appearances, he has hit no home runs and driven in two runs. In his last appearance, he reached base in his only plate appearance against the White Sox.

Davis Martin (1-0) gets the start for the White Sox, his second of the season.

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