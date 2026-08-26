Abimelec Ortiz And Nationals Face Rockies On Aug. 26

Ortiz is hitting for a .221 BA, .264 OBP and .471 SLG with a 23.6% strikeout rate and a 5.6% walk rate. His OPS is .734 and he has scored 10 runs. In 72 plate appearances, he has hit five home runs and driven in 10 runs. He had a one-hit performance in his previous game (1-for-2) against the Rockies.

The Rockies are sending Tanner Gordon (0-4) out for his seventh start of the season. He is 0-4 with a 5.75 ERA and 64 strikeouts in 76 2/3 innings pitched.

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