FanDuel ResearchSportsbookFantasyCasinoRacingFanDuel TVFree2Play

Explore NFL

Explore MLB

Explore NCAAF

Explore NBA

Explore NHL

Explore FanDuel Promos

Explore Email Sign-Up

More

Logo
START YOUR OWN WINNING STREAK
Player Image
SportsBookLogo
Chevrons Texture
Abimelec Ortiz
Washington Nationals

Abimelec Ortiz

Washington Nationals • #81 1B

Abimelec Ortiz And Nationals Play Rockies On Aug. 25

Abimelec Ortiz and the Washington Nationals will face the Colorado Rockies at Nationals Park, on Tuesday, Aug. 25 at 6:45 p.m. ET. Ortiz has +520 odds to hit a home run as of Tuesday afternoon.

What It Means

Ortiz is hitting for a .212 BA, .257 OBP and .470 SLG with a 24.3% strikeout rate and a 5.7% walk rate. His OPS is .727 and he has scored 10 runs. In 70 plate appearances, he has hit five home runs and driven in 10 runs. In his most recent game he had a one-hit showing (1-for-4) against the Rockies.

Mason Adams will make his first start of the season for the Rockies.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
Abimelec Ortiz

MLBRecent MLB News

View All MLB News

Washington NationalsRecent Washington Nationals Player News

View All Washington Nationals Player News