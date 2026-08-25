Abimelec Ortiz And Nationals Play Rockies On Aug. 25

Ortiz is hitting for a .212 BA, .257 OBP and .470 SLG with a 24.3% strikeout rate and a 5.7% walk rate. His OPS is .727 and he has scored 10 runs. In 70 plate appearances, he has hit five home runs and driven in 10 runs. In his most recent game he had a one-hit showing (1-for-4) against the Rockies.

Mason Adams will make his first start of the season for the Rockies.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.