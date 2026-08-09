Abimelec Ortiz And Nationals Take On Reds On Aug. 9

Ortiz is hitting for a .211 BA, .250 OBP and .421 SLG with a 20% strikeout rate and a 5% walk rate. His OPS is .671 and he has scored one run. In 20 plate appearances, he has hit one home run and driven in three runs. In his most recent appearance, he went 1 for 4 with two RBIs against the Reds.

The Reds are sending Brady Singer (5-10) out to make his 23rd start of the season. He is 5-10 with a 4.67 ERA and 97 strikeouts in 113 2/3 innings pitched.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.