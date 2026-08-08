Abimelec Ortiz And Nationals Square Off Against Reds On Aug. 8

Ortiz is hitting for a .200 BA, .250 OBP and .467 SLG with a 25% strikeout rate and a 6.3% walk rate. His OPS is .717 and he has scored one run. In 16 plate appearances, he has hit one home run and driven in one runs. In his previous game he had a hitless showing (0 for 3) against the Reds.

The Reds will send Chase Burns (13-1) to make his 22nd start of the season. He is 13-1 with a 2.35 ERA and 137 strikeouts through 118 2/3 innings pitched.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.