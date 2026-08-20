Abimelec Ortiz And Nationals Play Rangers On Aug. 20
Abimelec Ortiz and his Washington Nationals will face the Texas Rangers at Globe Life Field, on Thursday, Aug. 20 at 8:05 p.m. ET. Ortiz has +440 odds to hit a home run as of Thursday afternoon.
What It Means
Ortiz is hitting for a .277 BA, .306 OBP and .638 SLG with a 22.4% strikeout rate and a 4.1% walk rate. His OPS is .944 and he has scored seven runs. In 49 plate appearances, he has hit five home runs and driven in nine runs. In his last game he had a one-hit performance (1-for-4) against the Rangers.
Jacob deGrom gets the start for the Rangers, his 24th of the season. He is 8-8 with a 3.95 ERA and 147 strikeouts through 120 2/3 innings pitched.
NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.