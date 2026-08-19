Abimelec Ortiz And Nationals Face Rangers On Aug. 19
Abimelec Ortiz and the Washington Nationals will square off against the Texas Rangers at Globe Life Field, on Wednesday, Aug. 19 at 8:05 p.m. ET. Ortiz has +490 odds to hit a home run as of Wednesday afternoon.
What It Means
Ortiz is hitting for a .279 BA, .295 OBP and .651 SLG with a 22.7% strikeout rate and a 2.3% walk rate. His OPS is .947 and he has scored six runs. In 44 plate appearances, he has hit five home runs and driven in nine runs. He had a hitless performance in his most recent game (0 for 3) against the Rangers.
Kumar Rocker (4-9 with a 4.50 ERA and 106 strikeouts in 116 2/3 innings pitched) makes the start for the Rangers, his 22nd of the season.
NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.