Abimelec Ortiz And Nationals Face Rangers On Aug. 19

Ortiz is hitting for a .279 BA, .295 OBP and .651 SLG with a 22.7% strikeout rate and a 2.3% walk rate. His OPS is .947 and he has scored six runs. In 44 plate appearances, he has hit five home runs and driven in nine runs. He had a hitless performance in his most recent game (0 for 3) against the Rangers.

Kumar Rocker (4-9 with a 4.50 ERA and 106 strikeouts in 116 2/3 innings pitched) makes the start for the Rangers, his 22nd of the season.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.