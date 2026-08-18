Abimelec Ortiz And Nationals Square Off Against Rangers On Aug. 18

Ortiz is hitting for a .300 BA, .317 OBP and .700 SLG with a 24.4% strikeout rate and a 2.4% walk rate. His OPS is 1.017 and he has scored six runs. In 41 plate appearances, he has hit five home runs and driven in nine runs. In his last game, he notched a home run while going 1-for-4 against the Mets.

Cal Quantrill makes the start for the Rangers, his ninth of the season. He is 4-4 with a 3.44 ERA and 49 strikeouts in 70 2/3 innings pitched.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.