Abimelec Ortiz And Nationals Face Mets On Aug. 16

Ortiz is hitting for a .306 BA, .324 OBP and .667 SLG with a 21.6% strikeout rate and a 2.7% walk rate. His OPS is .991 and he has scored five runs. In 37 plate appearances, he has hit four home runs and driven in eight runs. In his last game, he reached base in his only plate appearance against the Mets.

The Mets are sending Christian Scott (3-3) to make his 18th start of the season. He is 3-3 with a 3.45 ERA and 98 strikeouts through 78 1/3 innings pitched.

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