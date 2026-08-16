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Abimelec Ortiz
Washington Nationals

Abimelec Ortiz

Washington Nationals • #81 1B

Abimelec Ortiz And Nationals Face Mets On Aug. 16

Abimelec Ortiz and the Washington Nationals will square off against the New York Mets at Citi Field, on Sunday, Aug. 16 at 1:40 p.m. ET. Ortiz has +490 odds to hit a home run as of Sunday morning.

What It Means

Ortiz is hitting for a .306 BA, .324 OBP and .667 SLG with a 21.6% strikeout rate and a 2.7% walk rate. His OPS is .991 and he has scored five runs. In 37 plate appearances, he has hit four home runs and driven in eight runs. In his last game, he reached base in his only plate appearance against the Mets.

The Mets are sending Christian Scott (3-3) to make his 18th start of the season. He is 3-3 with a 3.45 ERA and 98 strikeouts through 78 1/3 innings pitched.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
Abimelec Ortiz

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