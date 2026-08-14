Abimelec Ortiz And Nationals Face Mets On Aug. 14
Abimelec Ortiz and his Washington Nationals will take on the New York Mets at Citi Field, on Friday, Aug. 14 at 7:10 p.m. ET. Ortiz has +540 odds to hit a home run as of Friday afternoon.
What It Means
Ortiz is hitting for a .333 BA, .355 OBP and .767 SLG with a 19.4% strikeout rate and a 3.2% walk rate. His OPS is 1.122 and he has scored five runs. In 31 plate appearances, he has hit four home runs and driven in eight runs. He collected three RBI (going 2-for-4 with a home run) in his last game against the Cubs.
The Mets will look to Robert Stock (0-2) in his third start this season.
NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.