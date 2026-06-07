Aaron Nola And Phillies Play White Sox On June 7

Nola is 3-4 with a 5.55 ERA and 64 strikeouts in 61 2/3 innings pitched. His most recent appearance was out of the bullpen on Tuesday when he tossed five innings against the San Diego Padres, surrendering two earned runs while allowing four hits.

The White Sox are averaging 4.8 runs per game this season, with 2.9 extra base hits and 1.4 home runs per game.

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