Aaron Nola And Phillies Take On Twins On Aug. 13

Nola is 3-9 with a 5.47 ERA and 129 strikeouts in 125 2/3 innings pitched. His last appearance was in relief on Saturday when he tossed five innings against the Toronto Blue Jays, surrendering two earned runs while giving up six hits.

The Twins are averaging 4.7 runs per game this season, while racking up 2.9 extra base hits and 1.2 home runs per game.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.