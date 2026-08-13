Aaron Nola And Phillies Take On Twins On Aug. 13
Aaron Nola will get the start for his Philadelphia Phillies against the Minnesota Twins at Field of Dreams, on Thursday, Aug. 13 at 7:30 p.m. ET. Nola has +130 odds to total over 5.5 strikeouts as of Thursday afternoon.
What It Means
Nola is 3-9 with a 5.47 ERA and 129 strikeouts in 125 2/3 innings pitched. His last appearance was in relief on Saturday when he tossed five innings against the Toronto Blue Jays, surrendering two earned runs while giving up six hits.
The Twins are averaging 4.7 runs per game this season, while racking up 2.9 extra base hits and 1.2 home runs per game.
NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.