Aaron Nola And Phillies Play Tigers On July 10

Nola is 3-6 with a 5.87 ERA and 94 strikeouts in 92 2/3 innings pitched. His most recent time out was out of the bullpen on Sunday when he threw seven innings against the Kansas City Royals, surrendering three earned runs while giving up seven hits.

The Tigers are averaging 4.2 runs per game this season, with 2.9 extra base hits and 1.2 home runs per game.

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