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Aaron Nola
Philadelphia Phillies

Aaron Nola

Philadelphia Phillies • #27 SP

Aaron Nola And Phillies Play Tigers On July 10

Aaron Nola will get the start for his Philadelphia Phillies against the Detroit Tigers at Comerica Park, on Friday, July 10 at 6:40 p.m. ET. Nola has +100 odds to total over 5.5 strikeouts as of Friday afternoon.

What It Means

Nola is 3-6 with a 5.87 ERA and 94 strikeouts in 92 2/3 innings pitched. His most recent time out was out of the bullpen on Sunday when he threw seven innings against the Kansas City Royals, surrendering three earned runs while giving up seven hits.

The Tigers are averaging 4.2 runs per game this season, with 2.9 extra base hits and 1.2 home runs per game.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
Aaron Nola

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