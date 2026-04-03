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Aaron Nola
Philadelphia Phillies

Aaron Nola

Philadelphia Phillies • #27 SP

Aaron Nola And Phillies Face Rockies On April 3

Aaron Nola will get the start for the Philadelphia Phillies against the Colorado Rockies at Coors Field, on Friday, April 3 at 4:10 p.m. ET. Nola has -152 odds to record over 5.5 strikeouts as of Friday morning.

What It Means

Nola is 0-0 with a 5.40 ERA and seven strikeouts in 5 2/3 innings pitched.

The Rockies are averaging 4 runs per game this season, collecting 2.8 extra base hits and 0.8 home runs per game.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
Aaron Nola

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