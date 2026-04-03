Aaron Nola And Phillies Face Rockies On April 3
Aaron Nola will get the start for the Philadelphia Phillies against the Colorado Rockies at Coors Field, on Friday, April 3 at 4:10 p.m. ET. Nola has -152 odds to record over 5.5 strikeouts as of Friday morning.
What It Means
Nola is 0-0 with a 5.40 ERA and seven strikeouts in 5 2/3 innings pitched.
The Rockies are averaging 4 runs per game this season, collecting 2.8 extra base hits and 0.8 home runs per game.
NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.