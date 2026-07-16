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Aaron Nola
Philadelphia Phillies

Aaron Nola

Philadelphia Phillies • #27 SP

Aaron Nola And Phillies Face Mets On July 16

Aaron Nola will get the start for the Philadelphia Phillies against the New York Mets at Citizens Bank Park, on Thursday, July 16 at 7:10 p.m. ET. Nola has +124 odds to record over 5.5 strikeouts as of Thursday afternoon.

What It Means

Nola is 3-6 with a 5.75 ERA and 102 strikeouts in 97 2/3 innings pitched. His most recent appearance was in relief on Friday when he threw five innings against the Detroit Tigers, surrendering two earned runs while allowing three hits.

The Mets are averaging 4.1 runs per game this season, with 2.5 extra base hits and 1.2 home runs per game.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
Aaron Nola

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