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Aaron Nola
Philadelphia Phillies

Aaron Nola

Philadelphia Phillies • #27 SP

Aaron Nola And Phillies Play Marlins On Aug. 19

Aaron Nola will get the start for his Philadelphia Phillies against the Miami Marlins at Citizens Bank Park, on Wednesday, Aug. 19 at 6:05 p.m. ET. Nola has -132 odds to total over 5.5 strikeouts as of Wednesday afternoon.

What It Means

Nola is 4-9 with a 5.33 ERA and 138 strikeouts in 130 2/3 innings pitched. His last appearance came out of the bullpen on Thursday when he tossed five innings against the Minnesota Twins, surrendering one earned run while giving up five hits.

The Marlins are averaging 4.4 runs per game this season, collecting 2.8 extra base hits and 1 home run per game.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
Aaron Nola

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