Aaron Nola And Phillies Play Marlins On Aug. 19

Nola is 4-9 with a 5.33 ERA and 138 strikeouts in 130 2/3 innings pitched. His last appearance came out of the bullpen on Thursday when he tossed five innings against the Minnesota Twins, surrendering one earned run while giving up five hits.

The Marlins are averaging 4.4 runs per game this season, collecting 2.8 extra base hits and 1 home run per game.

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