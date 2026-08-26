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Aaron Nola
Philadelphia Phillies

Aaron Nola

Philadelphia Phillies • #27 SP

Aaron Nola And Phillies Play Mariners On Aug. 26

Aaron Nola will get the start for the Philadelphia Phillies against the Seattle Mariners at T-Mobile Park, on Wednesday, Aug. 26 at 4:10 p.m. ET.

What It Means

Nola is 5-10 with a 5.03 ERA and 153 strikeouts in 143 2/3 innings pitched. His last time out came in relief on Wednesday when he threw six innings against the Seattle Mariners, surrendering two earned runs while allowing three hits.

The Mariners are averaging 4 runs per game this season, while racking up 2.5 extra base hits and 1.2 home runs per game.

Written by Data Skrive on
Aaron Nola

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