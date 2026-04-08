Aaron Nola And Phillies Face Giants On April 8

Nola is 1-0 with a 3.18 ERA and 16 strikeouts in 11 1/3 innings pitched. His last appearance came out of the bullpen on Friday when he tossed 6 1/3 innings against the Colorado Rockies, surrendering one earned run while allowing five hits.

The Giants are averaging 3 runs per game this season, with 2.2 extra base hits and 0.3 home runs per game.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.