Aaron Nola And Phillies Face Giants On April 8
Aaron Nola will get the start for his Philadelphia Phillies against the San Francisco Giants at Oracle Park, on Wednesday, April 8 at 3:45 p.m. ET. Nola has +106 odds to total over 5.5 strikeouts as of Wednesday morning.
What It Means
Nola is 1-0 with a 3.18 ERA and 16 strikeouts in 11 1/3 innings pitched. His last appearance came out of the bullpen on Friday when he tossed 6 1/3 innings against the Colorado Rockies, surrendering one earned run while allowing five hits.
The Giants are averaging 3 runs per game this season, with 2.2 extra base hits and 0.3 home runs per game.
NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.