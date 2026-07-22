Aaron Nola And Phillies Square Off Against Dodgers On July 22

Nola is 3-7 with a 5.68 ERA and 108 strikeouts in 103 2/3 innings pitched. His most recent time out came in relief on Thursday when he tossed six innings against the New York Mets, surrendering three earned runs while allowing six hits.

The Dodgers are averaging 5.2 runs per game this season, with 3 extra base hits and 1.3 home runs per game.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.