Aaron Nola And Phillies Play Brewers On June 13

Nola is 3-4 with a 5.86 ERA and 68 strikeouts in 66 2/3 innings pitched. His most recent time out was in relief on Sunday when he threw 4 1/3 innings against the Chicago White Sox, surrendering five earned runs while giving up six hits.

The Brewers are averaging 5.3 runs per game this season, while racking up 2.8 extra base hits and 0.9 home runs per game.

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