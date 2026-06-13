Aaron Nola And Phillies Play Brewers On June 13
Aaron Nola will get the start for his Philadelphia Phillies against the Milwaukee Brewers at American Family Field, on Saturday, June 13 at 7:10 p.m. ET. Nola has -168 odds to total over 4.5 strikeouts as of Saturday afternoon.
What It Means
Nola is 3-4 with a 5.86 ERA and 68 strikeouts in 66 2/3 innings pitched. His most recent time out was in relief on Sunday when he threw 4 1/3 innings against the Chicago White Sox, surrendering five earned runs while giving up six hits.
The Brewers are averaging 5.3 runs per game this season, while racking up 2.8 extra base hits and 0.9 home runs per game.
NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.