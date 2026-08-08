Aaron Nola And Phillies Face Blue Jays On Aug. 8

Nola is 3-9 with a 5.55 ERA and 121 strikeouts in 120 2/3 innings pitched. His last appearance was in relief on Monday when he threw six innings against the Washington Nationals, surrendering three earned runs while giving up six hits.

The Blue Jays are averaging 3.9 runs per game this season, while racking up 2.6 extra base hits and 1 home run per game.

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