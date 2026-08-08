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Aaron Nola
Philadelphia Phillies

Aaron Nola

Philadelphia Phillies • #27 SP

Aaron Nola And Phillies Face Blue Jays On Aug. 8

Aaron Nola will get the start for his Philadelphia Phillies against the Toronto Blue Jays at Citizens Bank Park, on Saturday, Aug. 8 at 6:05 p.m. ET. Nola has +102 odds to total over 4.5 strikeouts as of Saturday afternoon.

What It Means

Nola is 3-9 with a 5.55 ERA and 121 strikeouts in 120 2/3 innings pitched. His last appearance was in relief on Monday when he threw six innings against the Washington Nationals, surrendering three earned runs while giving up six hits.

The Blue Jays are averaging 3.9 runs per game this season, while racking up 2.6 extra base hits and 1 home run per game.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
Aaron Nola

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