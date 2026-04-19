Aaron Judge And Yankees Square Off Against Royals On April 19

Judge is hitting for a .234 BA, .337 OBP and .584 SLG with a 28.9% strikeout rate and a 12.2% walk rate. His OPS is .921 and he has scored 17 runs. In 90 plate appearances, he has hit eight home runs (2nd in MLB) and driven in 14 runs. Judge has recorded four steals on five attempts. He had a hitless performance in his previous game (0 for 2) against the Royals.

Cole Ragans (0-3) takes the mound for the Royals in his fifth start of the season. He has a 3.78 ERA in 16 2/3 innings pitched, with 16 strikeouts.

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