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Aaron Judge
New York Yankees

Aaron Judge

New York Yankees • #99 CF

Aaron Judge And Yankees Play Rays On May 22

Aaron Judge and the New York Yankees will square off against the Tampa Bay Rays at Yankee Stadium, on Friday, May 22 at 7:05 p.m. ET. Judge has +194 odds to hit a home run as of Friday afternoon.

What It Means

Judge is hitting for a .250 BA, .381 OBP and .554 SLG with a 29.3% strikeout rate and a 16.4% walk rate. His OPS is .936, which ranks 7th in MLB, and he has scored 40 runs. In 225 plate appearances, he has hit 16 home runs (3rd in MLB) and driven in 30 runs. Judge has recorded five steals on eight attempts. He had a hitless performance in his most recent game (0 for 4) against the Blue Jays.

The Rays will send Nick Martinez (4-1) out to make his 10th start of the season. He is 4-1 with a 1.51 ERA and 35 strikeouts in 53 2/3 innings pitched.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
Aaron Judge

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