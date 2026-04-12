FanDuel ResearchSportsbookFantasyCasinoRacingFanDuel TVFree2Play

Explore NFL

Explore NBA

Explore MLB

Explore NCAAB

Explore NHL

Explore The Masters

Explore FanDuel Promos

Explore Email Sign-Up

More

Logo
START YOUR OWN WINNING STREAK
Player Image
SportsBookLogo
Chevrons Texture
Aaron Judge
New York Yankees

Aaron Judge

New York Yankees • #99 CF

Aaron Judge And Yankees Face Rays On April 12

Aaron Judge and the New York Yankees will square off against the Tampa Bay Rays at Tropicana Field, on Sunday, April 12 at 1:40 p.m. ET. Judge has +300 odds to hit a home run as of Sunday morning.

What It Means

Judge is hitting for a .212 BA, .317 OBP and .404 SLG with a 29.5% strikeout rate and an 11.5% walk rate. His OPS is .721 and he has scored 10 runs. In 61 plate appearances, he has hit three home runs and driven in seven runs. Judge has recorded three steals on four attempts. He had a hitless showing in his most recent game (0 for 3) against the Rays.

Drew Rasmussen (0-0) pitches for the Rays to make his third start this season.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
Aaron Judge

MLBRecent MLB News

View All MLB News

New York YankeesRecent New York Yankees Player News

View All New York Yankees Player News