Aaron Judge And Yankees Face Rays On April 12

Judge is hitting for a .212 BA, .317 OBP and .404 SLG with a 29.5% strikeout rate and an 11.5% walk rate. His OPS is .721 and he has scored 10 runs. In 61 plate appearances, he has hit three home runs and driven in seven runs. Judge has recorded three steals on four attempts. He had a hitless showing in his most recent game (0 for 3) against the Rays.

Drew Rasmussen (0-0) pitches for the Rays to make his third start this season.

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