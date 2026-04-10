Aaron Judge And Yankees Play Rays On April 10

Judge is hitting for a .222 BA, .314 OBP and .444 SLG with a 28.8% strikeout rate and a 9.6% walk rate. His OPS is .758 and he has scored nine runs. In 52 plate appearances, he has hit three home runs (14th in MLB) and driven in seven runs. Judge has recorded one steal on two attempts. He had a hitless performance in his last game (0 for 4) against the Athletics.

The Rays will send Steven Matz (2-0) out for his third start of the season.

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