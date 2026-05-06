Aaron Judge And Yankees Face Rangers On May 6

Judge is hitting for a .273 BA, .411 OBP and .648 SLG with a 27.7% strikeout rate and a 17.6% walk rate. His OPS is 1.060, which ranks 4th in MLB, and he has scored 33 runs. In 159 plate appearances, he has hit 14 home runs (1st in MLB) and driven in 27 runs (10th in MLB). Judge has recorded five steals on seven attempts. He had a one-hit showing in his previous game (1-for-3) against the Rangers.

The Rangers are sending Nathan Eovaldi (3-4) out to make his eighth start of the season. He is 3-4 with a 4.76 ERA and 39 strikeouts in 39 2/3 innings pitched.

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