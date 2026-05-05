Aaron Judge And Yankees Play Rangers On May 5

Judge is hitting for a .272 BA, .409 OBP and .648 SLG with a 27.1% strikeout rate and a 17.4% walk rate. His OPS is 1.057, which ranks 4th in MLB, and he has scored 32 runs. In 155 plate appearances, he has hit 14 home runs (1st in MLB) and driven in 27 runs (9th in MLB). Judge has recorded five steals on seven attempts. In his last game, he racked up four RBI (going 2-for-4 with a home run and a walk) against the Orioles.

Jacob deGrom (2-1 with a 2.01 ERA and 40 strikeouts in 31 1/3 innings pitched) makes the start for the Rangers, his seventh of the season.

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