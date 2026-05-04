Aaron Judge And Yankees Play Orioles On May 4

Judge is hitting for a .264 BA, .403 OBP and .628 SLG with a 28% strikeout rate and a 17.3% walk rate. His OPS is 1.031, which ranks 4th in MLB, and he has scored 30 runs. In 150 plate appearances, he has hit 13 home runs (1st in MLB) and driven in 23 runs. Judge has recorded five steals on seven attempts. He had two hits (going 2 for 4 with a home run and two RBIs) in his most recent appearance against the Orioles.

The Orioles will send Shane Baz (1-2) to the mound for his seventh start of the season. He is 1-2 with a 4.50 ERA and 29 strikeouts through 34 2/3 innings pitched.

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