Aaron Judge And Yankees Square Off Against Orioles On May 3

Judge is hitting for a .256 BA, .396 OBP and .607 SLG with a 28.3% strikeout rate and a 17.2% walk rate. His OPS is 1.003, which ranks 6th in MLB, and he has scored 28 runs. In 145 plate appearances, he has hit 12 home runs (2nd in MLB) and driven in 21 runs. Judge has recorded five steals on seven attempts. He had a hitless performance in his most recent game (0 for 3) against the Orioles.

Trey Gibson gets the call to start for the Orioles, his first of the season.

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