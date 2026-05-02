Aaron Judge And Yankees Play Orioles On May 2

Judge is hitting for a .263 BA, .396 OBP and .623 SLG with a 27.1% strikeout rate and a 16.4% walk rate. His OPS is 1.018, which ranks 5th in MLB, and he has scored 27 runs. In 140 plate appearances, he has hit 12 home runs (2nd in MLB) and driven in 21 runs. Judge has recorded five steals on seven attempts. In his most recent game, he strung together two hits (going 2 for 3 with an RBI) against the Orioles.

Kyle Bradish makes the start for the Orioles, his seventh of the season. He is 1-3 with a 4.20 ERA and 31 strikeouts through 30 2/3 innings pitched.

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