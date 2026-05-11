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Aaron Judge
New York Yankees

Aaron Judge

New York Yankees • #99 CF

Aaron Judge And Yankees Take On Orioles On May 11

Aaron Judge and his New York Yankees will square off against the Baltimore Orioles at Oriole Park at Camden Yards, on Monday, May 11 at 6:35 p.m. ET. Judge has +235 odds to hit a home run as of Monday afternoon.

What It Means

Judge is hitting for a .267 BA, .406 OBP and .637 SLG with a 29.3% strikeout rate and a 17.7% walk rate. His OPS is 1.043, which ranks 3rd in MLB, and he has scored 35 runs. In 181 plate appearances, he has hit 16 home runs (1st in MLB) and driven in 30 runs (6th in MLB). Judge has recorded five steals on eight attempts. He notched a home run while going 1-for-3 in his last game against the Brewers.

Brandon Young makes the start for the Orioles, his fifth of the season. He is 3-1 with a 4.35 ERA and 14 strikeouts in 20 2/3 innings pitched.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
Aaron Judge

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