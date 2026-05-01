Aaron Judge And Yankees Play Orioles On May 1

Judge is hitting for a .252 BA, .381 OBP and .622 SLG with a 27.4% strikeout rate and a 15.6% walk rate. His OPS is 1.002, which ranks 4th in MLB, and he has scored 25 runs. In 135 plate appearances, he has hit 12 home runs (1st in MLB) and driven in 20 runs. Judge has recorded five steals on seven attempts. He had a hitless performance in his most recent game (0 for 4) against the Rangers.

Cade Povich gets the call to start for the Orioles, his first this season.

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