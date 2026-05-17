Aaron Judge And Yankees Take On Mets On May 17

Judge is hitting for a .273 BA, .406 OBP and .612 SLG with a 27.9% strikeout rate and a 17.2% walk rate. His OPS is 1.018, which ranks 4th in MLB, and he has scored 38 runs. In 204 plate appearances, he has hit 16 home runs (3rd in MLB) and driven in 30 runs (15th in MLB). Judge has recorded five steals on eight attempts. He strung together two hits (going 2 for 4 with a double) in his most recent game against the Mets.

Freddy Peralta gets the start for the Mets, his 10th of the season. He is 3-3 with a 3.10 ERA and 50 strikeouts in 49 1/3 innings pitched.

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