Aaron Judge And Yankees Square Off Against Mets On May 16

Judge is hitting for a .267 BA, .401 OBP and .609 SLG with a 28.1% strikeout rate and a 17.1% walk rate. His OPS is 1.010, which ranks 4th in MLB, and he has scored 37 runs. In 199 plate appearances, he has hit 16 home runs (2nd in MLB) and driven in 30 runs (12th in MLB). Judge has recorded five steals on eight attempts. In his previous game, he went 1 for 4 against the Mets.

Huascar Brazoban (2-1) starts for the Mets, his third of the season.

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