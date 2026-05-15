Aaron Judge And Yankees Square Off Against Mets On May 15

Judge is hitting for a .268 BA, .404 OBP and .618 SLG with a 28.4% strikeout rate and a 17.5% walk rate. His OPS is 1.022, which ranks 4th in MLB, and he has scored 36 runs. In 194 plate appearances, he has hit 16 home runs (2nd in MLB) and driven in 30 runs (8th in MLB). Judge has recorded five steals on eight attempts. He had a hitless showing in his previous game (0 for 4) against the Orioles.

Clay Holmes makes the start for the Mets, his ninth of the season. He is 4-3 with a 1.86 ERA and 37 strikeouts in 48 1/3 innings pitched.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.