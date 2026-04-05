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Aaron Judge
New York Yankees

Aaron Judge

New York Yankees • #99 CF

Aaron Judge And Yankees Square Off Against Marlins On April 5

Aaron Judge and his New York Yankees will take on the Miami Marlins at Yankee Stadium, on Sunday, April 5 at 1:35 p.m. ET. Judge has +215 odds to hit a home run as of Sunday morning.

What It Means

Judge is hitting for a .226 BA, .314 OBP and .516 SLG with a 34.3% strikeout rate and an 8.6% walk rate. His OPS is .830 and he has scored six runs. In 35 plate appearances, he has hit three home runs (4th in MLB) and driven in seven runs (17th in MLB). Judge has recorded one steal on two attempts. In his last appearance, he had two hits (going 2 for 4 with an RBI) against the Marlins.

The Marlins will send Chris Paddack (0-1) out for his second start of the season.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
Aaron Judge

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