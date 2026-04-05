Aaron Judge And Yankees Square Off Against Marlins On April 5

Judge is hitting for a .226 BA, .314 OBP and .516 SLG with a 34.3% strikeout rate and an 8.6% walk rate. His OPS is .830 and he has scored six runs. In 35 plate appearances, he has hit three home runs (4th in MLB) and driven in seven runs (17th in MLB). Judge has recorded one steal on two attempts. In his last appearance, he had two hits (going 2 for 4 with an RBI) against the Marlins.

The Marlins will send Chris Paddack (0-1) out for his second start of the season.

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