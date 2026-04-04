Aaron Judge And Yankees Square Off Against Marlins On April 4

Judge is hitting for a .185 BA, .267 OBP and .519 SLG with a 40% strikeout rate and a 6.7% walk rate. His OPS is .785 and he has scored four runs. In 30 plate appearances, he has hit three home runs (3rd in MLB) and driven in six runs. Judge has recorded one steal on two attempts. In his most recent game, he collected three RBI (going 2-for-3 with a home run and a walk) against the Marlins.

Max Meyer (0-0) pitches for the Marlins to make his second start this season.

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