Aaron Judge And Yankees Take On Marlins On April 3

Judge is hitting for a .125 BA, .160 OBP and .375 SLG with a 44% strikeout rate and a 4% walk rate. His OPS is .535 and he has scored two runs. In 25 plate appearances, he has hit two home runs (13th in MLB) and driven in three runs. In his previous game he had a hitless showing (0 for 4) against the Mariners.

Eury Perez (0-0) pitches for the Marlins to make his second start of the season.

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