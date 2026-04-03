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Aaron Judge
New York Yankees

Aaron Judge

New York Yankees • #99 CF

Aaron Judge And Yankees Take On Marlins On April 3

Aaron Judge and his New York Yankees will take on the Miami Marlins at Yankee Stadium, on Friday, April 3 at 1:35 p.m. ET. Judge has +172 odds to hit a home run as of Friday morning.

What It Means

Judge is hitting for a .125 BA, .160 OBP and .375 SLG with a 44% strikeout rate and a 4% walk rate. His OPS is .535 and he has scored two runs. In 25 plate appearances, he has hit two home runs (13th in MLB) and driven in three runs. In his previous game he had a hitless showing (0 for 4) against the Mariners.

Eury Perez (0-0) pitches for the Marlins to make his second start of the season.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
Aaron Judge

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